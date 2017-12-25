Here's the reason why Rob Gronkowski always dominates the Buffalo Bills
Gronk always makes sure to make his hometown team pay for passing on him in the draft
The New England Patriots dominated the division rival Buffalo Bills on Sunday, ripping off 37 points and coasting to a three-touchdown margin of victory. Unsurprisingly, Rob Gronkowski played a huge role in making that huge win happen, catching five of seven targets from Tom Brady for 67 yards and a touchdown.
This was not the first time Gronk has utterly dominated the Bills, and so after the game, he was asked just why he always seems to light them up. His answer was classic Gronk.
In 2010, the Bills had the No. 9 and No. 41 picks in the draft. They drafted C.J. Spiller at No. 9. Spiller had a couple good years but didn't exactly turn out to be anything special. He lasted five years in Buffalo. At No. 41, the Bills drafted someone by the name of Torell Troup. He was a defensive tackle out of UCF. You've almost certainly never heard of him.
Pick No. 42 in the 2010 draft was Rob Gronkowski. And he has made his hometown team pay for passing him over twice.
|Date
|Result
|Rec
|Tgt
|Yds
|TD
|9/26/10
|W 38-30
|3
|3
|43
|1
|12/26/10
|W 34-3
|4
|7
|54
|2
|9/25/11
|L 31-34
|7
|9
|109
|2
|1/1/12
|W 49-21
|8
|10
|108
|2
|9/30/12
|W 52-28
|5
|11
|104
|1
|11/11/12
|W 37-31
|3
|4
|31
|1
|10/12/14
|W 37-22
|7
|9
|94
|0
|9/20/15
|W 40-32
|7
|13
|113
|1
|11/23/15
|W 20-13
|2
|7
|37
|0
|10/2/16*
|L 0-16
|1
|2
|11
|0
|10/30/16
|W 41-25
|5
|7
|109
|1
|12/3/17
|W 23-3
|9
|11
|147
|0
|12/24/17
|W 37-16
|5
|7
|67
|1
|2010-17
|11W-2L
|66
|100
|1027
|12
Gronk has 12 touchdowns in 13 career games against the Bills, and has scored twice in three of those games. He's got five or more catches in eight of 13 games, and 65 yards or more in eight of 13 as well. His 16-game pace is 81-1264-15. And that line includes a game where Jacoby Brissett played quarterback (marked with an asterisk) in place of Tom Brady. His pace in Brady-QB'ed games is 87-1355-16.
I think it's safe to say the Bills would have been better off just drafting this guy.
