Who's Playing

Denver Broncos @ Houston Texans

Current Records: Denver 6-5, Houston 6-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Houston Texans will be playing at home against the Denver Broncos at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

After a string of three wins, Houston's good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They fell just short of the Jaguars by a score of 24-21.

The losing side was boosted by C.J. Stroud, who threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns while completing 72.2% of his passes, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. Stroud hasn't dropped below 300 passing yards for four straight games. Nico Collins brought some help for the Texans off the bench as he picked up 104 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Denver had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 5 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Sunday. They enjoyed a cozy 29-12 win over the Browns.

The Broncos relied on the efforts of Samaje Perine, who rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown on only seven carries, and Russell Wilson, who rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown.

Houston's loss dropped their record down to 6-5. As for Denver, they have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight games, which provided a massive bump to their 6-5 record this season.

Going forward, the Texans are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday's game: The Texans have been on an offensive roll this season, having averaged 374.9 total yards per game. It's a different story for the Broncos , though, as they've been averaging only 300.5 per game. Will the Texans be able to march up the field at their leisure again, or will the Broncos flip the script? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Houston is a 3.5-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 47 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Denver has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Houston.