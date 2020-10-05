Through 1 Quarter

We've got an early Upset Alert brewing as the Philadelphia Eagles have gotten out to a surprisingly quick start despite kicking off as an 8.5-point underdog. a win is still up for grabs for either squad after one quarter, but Philadelphia is up 8-7 over the San Francisco 49ers

The Eagles have been relying on RB Miles Sanders, who has caught one pass for 28 yards, and QB Carson Wentz, who has accumulated 50 passing yards in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. San Francisco has been riding high on the performance of WR Brandon Aiyuk, who has rushed for one TD and 38 yards on one carry.

Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ San Francisco

Current Records: Philadelphia 0-2-1; San Francisco 2-1

What to Know

After two games on the road, the San Francisco 49ers are heading back home. They will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers will be seeking to avenge the 33-10 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Oct. 29 of 2017.

You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely San Francisco's strategy against the New York Giants last week. San Francisco put the hurt on New York with a sharp 36-9 win. The oddsmakers were on San Francisco's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of WR Brandon Aiyuk, who punched in one rushing touchdown, and RB Jeff Wilson, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD. Aiyuk had some trouble finding his footing against the New York Jets two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Special teams collected 12 points for San Francisco. K Robbie Gould delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, you win some, you lose some -- and sometimes you tie some, too. That exactly what happened last week between Philadelphia and the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended their matchup at a 23-23 deadlock.

Special teams collected 11 points for the Eagles. K Jake Elliott delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The 49ers are now 2-1 while Philadelphia sits at 0-2-1. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: San Francisco ranks first in the NFL when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only four on the season. Less enviably, the Eagles are stumbling into the game with the third fewest overall offensive touchdowns in the league, having accrued only six on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: NBC

Odds

The 49ers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the 49ers, as the game opened with the 49ers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Philadelphia won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.

Oct 29, 2017 - Philadelphia 33 vs. San Francisco 10

