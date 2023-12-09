Who's Playing

Indianapolis Colts @ Cincinnati Bengals

Current Records: Indianapolis 7-5, Cincinnati 6-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Bengals will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

Cincinnati's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Monday. They skirted past the Jaguars 34-31. The high flying offensive effort was a huge turnaround for Cincinnati's ten-point performance the contest before.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Bengals to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jake Browning, who threw for 354 yards and a touchdown while completing 86.5% of his passes, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. The team also got some help courtesy of Joe Mixon, who gained 117 total yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis waltzed into Sunday's matchup with three straight wins but they left with four. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Titans 31-28. Having forecasted a close win for Indianapolis, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

The Colts got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Gardner Minshew II out in front who threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns. Another player making a difference was Michael Pittman Jr., who picked up 105 receiving yards and a touchdown.

That touchdown wound up being the difference in the game. The Colts were down by two with only four minutes and 19 seconds left when they drove 75 yards for the winning score. Minshew II hit Pittman Jr. from four yards out and that was all she wrote.

The Colts' defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB six times. The heavy lifting was done by Samson Ebukam and Kwity Paye who racked up four sacks between them. Another big playmaker for the Colts was Grant Stuard, who managed to return a punt 18-yards to the end zone in the third quarter.

The win got Cincinnati back to even at 6-6. As for Indianapolis, the last time they lost on the road was back back in October. Having now won three straight away contests, they've pushed their record up to 7-5.

Odds

Indianapolis is a slight 1-point favorite against Cincinnati, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 40 points.

Series History

Cincinnati has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Indianapolis.