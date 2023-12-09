Who's Playing

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Cleveland Browns

Current Records: Jacksonville 8-4, Cleveland 7-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Jacksonville Jaguars will head out on the road to face off against the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Coming off a loss in a game the Jaguars were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Jacksonville pushed their score all the way to 31 on Monday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell just short of the Bengals by a score of 34-31. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Jacksonville in their matchups with Cincinnati: they've now lost three in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Trevor Lawrence, who threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns while completing 75.9% of his passes, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground.

Meanwhile, Cleveland might've scored the first points on Sunday, but it was Los Angeles who claimed the real prize. The matchup between both teams wasn't a total blowout, but with the Browns falling 36-19 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. That's two games in a row now that they have lost by exactly 17 points.

The Browns' loss came about despite a quality game from Joe Flacco, who threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns.

Jacksonville's win lifted them to 8-4 while Cincinnati's defeat dropped them down to 6-6.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. Going forward, the Browns are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. The Jaguars might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

Cleveland is a 3-point favorite against Jacksonville, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 30.5 points.

Series History

Cleveland and Jacksonville both have 1 win in their last 2 games.