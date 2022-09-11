Who's Playing

Tampa Bay @ Dallas

Last Season Records: Dallas 12-5; Tampa Bay 13-4

What to Know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys will face off at 8:20 p.m. ET Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. The Buccaneers are coming off of a 13-4 season with hopes of advancing further than the second round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Los Angeles Rams 30-27. Likewise, Dallas is in much the same position after losing 23-17 to the San Francisco 49ers in the first round of the playoffs following a 12-5 regular season.

A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Tampa Bay was the best in passing touchdowns, finishing the 2021 season with 43. Dallas displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked first in the NFL in overall offensive touchdowns, closing the year with 55 overall.

The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buccaneers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas and Tampa Bay both have two wins in their last four games.