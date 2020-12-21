Who's Playing

Cleveland @ New York

Current Records: Cleveland 9-4; New York 5-8

What to Know

The New York Giants will stay at home another week and welcome the Cleveland Browns at 8:20 p.m. ET Dec. 20 at MetLife Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The game between the Giants and the Arizona Cardinals last week was not a total blowout, but with New York falling 26-7 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. QB Daniel Jones had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he fumbled the ball once with only 127 yards passing.

Meanwhile, the Browns were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Monday as they fell 47-42 to the Baltimore Ravens. Despite their defeat, Cleveland got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. RB Kareem Hunt, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to catching six passes for one TD and 77 yards, was the best among equals.

New York is expected to lose this next one by 6. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The losses put New York at 5-8 and Cleveland at 9-4. The Giants are 2-5 after losses this year, the Browns 3-0.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $104.00

Odds

The Browns are a solid 6-point favorite against the Giants, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Browns, as the game opened with the Browns as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New York won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.

Nov 27, 2016 - New York 27 vs. Cleveland 13

Top Projected Fantasy Players