Who's Playing

New England Patriots @ New York Giants

Current Records: New England 2-8, New York 3-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

What to Know

The Patriots have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the New York Giants at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Patriots are expected to win (but not by much) so they will need to come into the match prepared for a fight.

New England scored first but ultimately less than Indianapolis in their game last Sunday. They took a 10-6 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Colts. Despite 76 more yards than Indianapolis, New England couldn't convert that extra yardage to scores.

Meanwhile, New York can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They came out on top against the Commanders by a score of 31-19 on Sunday.New York's win was a heroic effort that saw the team overcome a 7.5 points disadvantage in the spread

Saquon Barkley and Tommy DeVito were among the main playmakers for the Giants as the former gained 140 total yards and two touchdowns and the latter threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns. Isaiah Simmons made the highlight reel by snagging an interception in the fourth quarter, and taking it all the way to the house.

The Giants didn't go easy on the quarterback and picked off three passes before the game was over. Those interceptions were spread across the Giants' defensive unit.

New England has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-8 record this season. As for New York, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 3-8.

Odds

New England is a 3-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 33.5 points.

Series History

New England has won both of the games they've played against New York in the last 8 years.