Who's Playing

New England Patriots @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Current Records: New England 2-10, Pittsburgh 7-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Acrisure Stadium -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The New England Patriots will head out on the road to face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday at Acrisure Stadium. The Patriots are limping into the game on a five-game losing streak.

Sunday just wasn't the day for New England's offense. They took a 6-0 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Chargers.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Pittsburgh on Sunday, but the final result did not. They received a tough blow as they fell 24-10 to the Cardinals.

New England has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost eight of their last nine games, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-10 record this season. As for Pittsburgh, their loss dropped their record down to 7-5.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the Steelers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest might not be the best time to bet the Patriots against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

New England came out on top in a nail-biter against Pittsburgh when the teams last played back in September of 2022, sneaking past 17-14. Do the Patriots have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Steelers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Pittsburgh is a solid 6-point favorite against New England, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 31 points.

Series History

New England has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Pittsburgh.