J.J. Watt describes the gruesome injury he played through against the Jaguars

After missing most of the 2016 season with a back injury, Texans' star J.J. Watt finally returned to the field on Sunday, only to promptly suffer another injury.

Although this injury wasn't severe enough to keep Watt off the field, it will likely go down as the most gruesome injury suffered by any player on the field during the Texans' 29-7 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

"I messed up my finger a little bit, but other than that my body felt fine," Watt said after the game, via the Houston Chronicle.

J.J., can we get a few more details, and preferably, can you make them as gruesome as possible?

"Just busted the bone through the skin," Watt said of his finger injury.

Yikes. That sounds painful. Hopefully, you weren't eating anything when you read that.

Watt left the game in the second quarter to get his hand taped up, and then returned in the third quarter. The good news for Texans fans is that Watt says his bad back held up against the Jaguars and his finger didn't turn out to be that big of an issue.

"Nothing bad, just tape it up," Watt said. "I felt fine."

Watt might have felt fine, but that definitely doesn't describe how he played. Pretty much everyone on the Texans' roster looked bad during the team's 22-point loss to Jacksonville. After the game, Watt offered a brutally honest answer when he was asked how he thought he played.

"Terrible," Watt said, via USA Today. "No other way to put it. Terrible. So, there's only one way to go from here and that's up. Can't play much worse. Very excited that it's a Thursday night game (against Cincinnati) coming up and we get a chance to go out there and play football again very soon, because you don't like to let a taste like this sit in your mouth for too long."

The highlight of Sunday's game for the Texans might have actually come before the game even started. During introductions, Watt got a huge ovation from a very appreciative crowd in Houston.

Deafening roar for JJ Watt when he was just introduced. pic.twitter.com/dumTapVxlY — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) September 10, 2017

The Texans defensive end has raised more than $31 million for Hurricane Harvey relief over the past two weeks.