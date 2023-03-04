Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of two-time Super Bowl MVP and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is being investigated by police over allegations that he assaulted a waiter at an Overland Park restaurant as well as its owner. The incidents are said to have occurred last Saturday at the Aspen Restaurant and Lounge in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

According to a report by The Kansas City Star, restaurant owner Aspen Vaughn claimed that Mahomes has been a frequent guest at her restaurant due to a friendship with her stepdaughter, and that he had arrived last Saturday at approximately 9:30 p.m. with five friends. Mahomes and his entourage went to a downstairs office for employees, and he repeatedly shoved a 19-year-old waiter who tried to go inside to retrieve his water bottle.

Mahomes and his friends later went into a VIP room upstairs, where they were reprimanded by Vaughn after she smelled the odor of marijuana from the room they were occupying. Mahomes later asked to speak with Vaughn privately about the shoving incident, at which point he allegedly grabbed her by her neck in her office and kissed her at least twice without her consent. The grab was with enough force that it left a faint bruise on Vaughn's neck.

Vaughn believes that Mahomes was intoxicated, and police have told her that they plan to pursue sexual assault charges against Mahomes. The waiter has not filed charges and is not sure whether he will.

"I was in shock," Vaughn told The Star, before recounting how she admonished Mahomes for his behavior. "Like you're a child and he was trying to say 'we should be a power couple, and I'm like 'clearly you're out of your mind right now.'"

An attorney for Mahomes, Brandan Davies, vehemently denied the allegations against his client.

"Jackson has done nothing wrong," Davies said. "Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson's accuser including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter."

Mahomes, a social media influencer, has been the subject of criticism in the past for inconsiderate, rude, and otherwise inappropriate behavior in public. This has included incidents at his brother's games, such as when he poured water on Baltimore Ravens fans after a Chiefs loss in 2021.