Wide receiver Calvin Ridley's suspension is officially over as the NFL announced Monday he has been fully reinstated. In March 2022, Ridley was suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games after stepping away from the Atlanta Falcons, with the minimum length of the suspension being one year.

Calvin Ridley of the Jacksonville Jaguars has been fully reinstated, the NFL announced today. Ridley, who had been suspended indefinitely since March 2022 for violating the NFL's gambling policy, is eligible to participate in all team activities, effective immediately.

Ridley stepped away from the field after just five games in 2021, citing mental health reasons. Last offseason, his gambling violations came to light. He wrote on Twitter that he "bet $1,500 total," and that he didn't have a gambling problem.

At the 2022 trade deadline, back in November, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded for the 28-year-old wideout. Interestingly enough, Ridley actually bet on his Falcons to beat the Jaguars in Week 12, including it in a parlay he placed back in 2021, per The Ringer.

As for what the Jaguars gave up to acquire Ridley, it's a bit complicated. NFL Media reported in 2022 that if Ridley was reinstated by a certain date, Atlanta would receive a 2023 fifth-round pick. If he is not reinstated by the date, it's a 2023 sixth-round pick. Then, if Ridley makes the Jaguars in 2024, the Falcons will receive a fourth-round pick. If he hits a playing-time milestone, it's a third-round pick. If the Jaguars get a long-term deal done with Ridley, the pick turns into a second-rounder.

The former No. 26 overall pick out of Alabama has caught 248 passes for 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns in 49 career games played -- all for the Falcons. He's one of three players in Falcons history with over 200 catches, 3,000 receiving yards, and 25 receiving touchdowns in their first four seasons, along with Julio Jones (2011-2014) and Andre Rison (1990-1992). Now with the 28-year-old Ridley fully available, he could potentially play a large role in Doug Pederson's offense in 2023. He caught his last NFL pass on Oct. 24, 2021.