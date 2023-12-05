A day after the Eagles saw their head of security ejected from a prime-time game due to a sideline scuffle with the 49ers, former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson saw one of his Jaguars staffers penalized for a separate prime-time blunder on Monday.

With about seven minutes left in the fourth quarter of the Week 13 loss, Jacksonville was forced to use its second timeout of the second half after a water boy wrongfully took the field during a penalty.

Brandon Scherff had been called for a false start on the snap prior, and officials then noticed the trainer coming off the sidelines when he wasn't permitted.

"(Tight end) Evan (Engram) was asking for some water after a play that he made, and ... (he) just ran onto the field," Pederson told reporters after the game, per NBC Sports. "It's just unfortunate. Obviously it's my responsibility."

Had Pederson not used a timeout, he added, officials would've penalized the Jaguars for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Three plays after the miscue, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had his left leg stepped on by teammate Walker Little while absorbing a sack from Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, and the QB required the help of two trainers to reach the locker room. Jacksonville fell 34-31 in overtime, with backup C.J. Beathard taking over under center late in the fourth quarter.