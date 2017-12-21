Jaguars fans send Jadeveon Clowney trash cans after he calls Blake Bortles 'trash'

Christmas is coming early for Jadeveon Clowney. Unfortunately, he'll be receiving a ton of gifts that he definitely doesn't want. However, he can't say he didn't ask for them.

On Sunday, after the Texans lost to the Jaguars 45-7, Clowney called Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles "trash," even though Bortles threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns. In response, Jaguars fans are sending Clowney actual trash cans.

"It's Christmas. It's the season of giving," Bonnie Upright, a public relations professional in Jacksonville who used to work with the Blake Bortles Foundation, told ESPN. "Let's have a little fun with it. So I did.

"I was respectful. I didn't go at [Clowney] personally. Didn't say anything hateful or mean. I just wished him a merry Christmas from a trash-loving Jaguars fan."

Others joined in:

So yeah, Clowney -- one of the best defensive players in football -- probably shouldn't have called Bortles trash considering Bortles and the Jaguars trashed the Texans by 38 points. And Bortles is actually, for the first time in his career, playing good football. In his past three games, he's completed 71.4 percent of his passes for 903 yards, seven touchdowns, no picks, and a 128.6 passer rating. The Jaguars are 3-0 in those games and suddenly, they're heading back to the postseason for the first time since 2007. Heck, there's even a chance they wind up with a first-round bye.

"If how we're playing and how I'm playing, if that's trash, then I'm fine with being trash," Bortles said, which is a fair point.

But I gotta say: I can't exactly side with the fans here. That "Umbra Mini Waste Can 1-1/2 Gallon with Swing Lid, Matte" costs nearly $9 on Amazon. You know what else costs roughly $9? A Chipotle bowl (without guac). I'd much rather spend my money on a Chipotle bowl (even if there's no guac) that I can eat than a trash can that Clowney will almost certainly ignore.

Still, Clowney is almost definitely wrong about Bortles. Maybe he used to be trash, but he is not playing like trash anymore.