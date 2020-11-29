The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired general manager Dave Caldwell. Head coach Doug Marrone will remain in his role through the rest of the season and former 49ers general manager Trent Baalke will serve as the team's interim general manager.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan issued the following statement on the matter:

"I've met with Dave Caldwell to express my appreciation for his service to the Jacksonville Jaguars as our general manager. Dave was exceptionally committed and determined to bring a winner to Jacksonville, but unfortunately his efforts were not rewarded with the results our fans deserve and our organization expects. Our football operation needs new leadership, and we will have it with a new general manager in 2021."

Caldwell had filled his current role since 2013 but was not able to overcome the team's present struggles. The Jaguars fell to 1-10 on the season with a 27-25 loss at home to the Browns. Since being hired, the team has had just one winning season. In 2017, the Jaguars went 10-6 during the regular season and advanced to the AFC Championship before losing to the Patriots on a controversial fumble play. In six seasons under the Buffalo native's guidance, the AFC South franchise has gone 37-86 during the regular season.

Prior to arriving in Jacksonville, Caldwell had spent five years as the director of college scouting and director of player personnel for the Falcons. He cut his teeth in less glamorous roles with the Panthers and Colts from 1996-2007. His first order of business was firing then head coach Mike Mularkey.

The current roster is a shell of that team that advanced to the AFC Championship. Jacksonville has moved on from Dante Fowler Jr., Jalen Ramsey, Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue via trade since that defeat.

Caldwell is the fourth general manager to be fired this season, joining Atlanta's Thomas Dimitroff, Houston's Bill O'Brien and Detroit's Bob Quinn.