The Jacksonville Jaguars' future is expected to include quarterback Trevor Lawrence, at least if you ask general manager Trent Baalke. Pass rusher Josh Allen is also in the team's long-term plans Baalke said.

In his season-ending address, Baalke gave the media some insight into the team's offseason goals, including keeping two of their stars around.

Baalke noted that an extension for Lawrence is not something they need to rush, but is on their minds.

"As far as Trevor and the long-term relationship with this team, there's no doubt in that," Baalke said (NFL.com). "We are going to get something done [at] the appropriate time."

The Jags went a 9-8 and missed the playoffs this season, a drop off from last season when they made the playoffs and won a Wild Card game. Lawrence had fewer passing yards (4,016) and touchdowns (21) and had more interceptions (14) than he did last season, something Baalke said is in part due to his injuries. The GM said Lawrence was able to learn from these struggles.

"I think Trevor had another learning year, right? Like how we all do when we are a third-year guy in this league," Baalke said. "I think there are some areas where he made great strides in."

Baalke continued, saying, "We have to do a better job of keeping [Lawrence] safe and protected. He has to do a better job of protecting himself. … You know when your quarterback has [four injuries] all in one year, that's alarming. So, we have to work to improve that."

The team is hoping to get "bigger, stronger, more physical in the trenches" to help with those offensive setbacks.

Getting a deal done with Allen is more urgent for Baalke and Co.

"Yeah, Josh will be a Jaguar," Baalke said confidently.

They have not begun contract talks, however, but Baalke says "those negotiations will start."

"I know Josh wants to be here, and I know we want him here. Can we come to a number that works for everybody? That's the key," Baalke said. " … You have to respect these guys that put themselves in this position. They work hard, they deserve the good money. … We just have to come together and sit down at the table and work things out."

Jacksonville currently has less than $12 million in salary-cap space, via Over The Cap.

Another future free agent is wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who Baalke says he wants back, but did not seem as confident in a return.

"Calvin did some good things. I love Calvin Ridley. He's all ball," Baalke said. "You guys and gals that were able to see at practice that he loves to practice, loves to play and loves the game. When you bring in somebody in that hasn't been a part of football for over a year and a half, you have to knock the rust off. He did that and at times who he was and what he used to and what he can be."

Ridley started all 17 games this season, with 1,016 yards, eight touchdowns and a career low 55.9% catch percentage. Baalke says he knows once he gets more time with Lawrence.

"The sky's the limit. He's only going to get better because of the way he works. When you love something as much as he loves football, you can't help but get better."

Baalke said, "We would love to have Calvin back. We are going to work through that. What that means is, I don't know right now."