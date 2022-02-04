The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced Doug Peterson as their next head coach. CBS Sport NFL Insider Jason La Canfora confirmed the reports earlier on Thursday night. The 54-year-old coach and former NFL quarterback led the Eagles to the franchise's first Super Bowl at the end of the 2017 season. Pederson will become the Jaguars' third head coach in as many seasons.

Philadelphia's coach from 2016-20, Pederson went 42-37-1 regular season and 4-2 in the postseason during that span. In 2017, Pederson led the Eagles to a 13-3 regular season record. Philadelphia then defeated New England 41-33 in Super Bowl LIII behind an MVP performance from backup quarterback Nick Foles. The Eagles then posted consecutive 9-7 seasons before stumbling to a 4-11-1 record in 2020. Pederson was fired after the 2020 season and did not coach this past season.

A high school coach from 2005-08, Pederson joined Andy Reid's coaching staff in Philadelphia in 2009. He quickly ascended from a control coach to the team's quarterbacks coach 2011. He followed Reid to Kanas City in 2013, serving as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator from 2013-15.

Pederson enjoyed a 10-year NFL career that included seven seasons as Brett Favre's backup quarterback in Green Bay. He won a Super Bowl in 1996 while working with Favre and Reid, who served as the Packers' quarterbacks coach.

Pederson will take over a Jaguars franchise that has endured four consecutive losing seasons after making it to the AFC Championship Game in 2017. Jacksonville went 3-14 last season after firing Urban Meyer after a 1-12 start. For a second straight year, the Jaguars have the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft. Our CBS Sports NFL Draft experts have the Jaguars taking either Michigan pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal or Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux with the first overall pick.