The Jacksonville Jaguars were determined to get better pass catchers for Trevor Lawrence this offseason, reshaping the wide receiver market by paying Christian Kirk $18 million a year, including $37 million fully guaranteed and a $20 million signing bonus.

Why did the Jaguars overpay for Kirk? That wasn't their intention, as Jacksonville offensive coordinator Press Taylor saw the value Kirk would bring to his offense.

"The biggest thing is the versatility," Taylor said on "Jaguars Happy Hour" over the weekend, via the Jaguars Wire. "We can line him up all over the formation. He can do a number of different things. He can win on the outside. He's a great decision-maker with great speed, which you don't always hear that about receivers being great decision-makers, but he really is.

"So you can put him in positions to be able to adjust things and be able to get on the same page with Trevor."

Kirk has never recorded a 1,000-yard season in his four years in the NFL, yet still received a four-year, $72 million deal. His best season came last year when he recorded 77 catches for 982 yards with five touchdowns in playing all 17 games (12.8 yards per catch). Kirk had 236 catches for 2,902 yards and 17 touchdowns with the Arizona Cardinals, and his five touchdown catches of 50-plus yards since the start of the 2018 season are tied for fifth in the NFL.

Kirk figures to be the slot receiver in Jacksonville with Marvin Jones and Zay Jones on the outside. The Jaguars will be using him in a variety of different ways regardless, as Kirk actually had more snaps on the outside than in the slot during his four years in Arizona.

There will be a multitude of ways to use Kirk, which seems to make his hefty price worth it for the Jaguars.