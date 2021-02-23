Tyler Eifert's tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars looks like will come to a close after just one season. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jaguars are expected to decline the veteran tight end's team option for 2021, meaning that he will now become a free agent. Eifert was due around $5 million in 2021 but will now look to recoup that money as he searches for a new club once he hits the open market.

Eifert signed a two-year contract with Jacksonville last offseason and suited up in 15 games for the club in 2020. Over that stretch, the 30-year-old caught 36 passes for 349 yards and two touchdowns. While this move does create more of a need at the tight end spot, it clears up even more cap space for a Jacksonville club that is currently projected to have the most room throughout the league this offseason.

Prior to landing with the Jags, Eifert spent the first seven years of his pro career with the Cincinnati Bengals. There, he flashed his potential of possibly becoming one of the league's elite tight ends, particularly in 2015 where he was named to the Pro Bowl after hauling in 13 touchdowns. However, injuries have plagued the bulk of Eifert's career and have stifled most of his opportunities to produce at that Pro Bowl level on a more consistent basis. He has been able to play at least 15 games over the past two seasons but from 2016-2018, the tight end suited up in just 14 regular-season contests.

Given his age and injury history, Eifert won't be the top name on what is poised to be a rather deep tight end free agent pool headlined by Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Gerald Everett and Rob Gronkowski. That said, he could prove to be a strong depth piece for a team looking for some veteran presence to help stabilize their unit.