Jaguars to trade Calais Campbell to Ravens for 2020 draft pick, per reports

With the new CBA in place, teams are wasting no time setting their rosters up for 2020 and beyond. On Sunday, the Jaguars agreed to send veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell to the Ravens in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round draft pick, per NFL Network and ESPN. The Ravens only own one pick in the fifth round, No. 170 overall.

The move clears $15 million in salary cap space for the Jaguars, while the Ravens are on the hook for Campbell's $15 million base salary if an extension is not agreed to that would lower his 2020 cap number. However, it does appear a new deal is on the way.

The #Ravens and new DL Calais Campbell are finalizing a 2-year new deal for $27M, sources say. It gives him $20 guaranteed after the trade from the #Jaguars. It’s not completely done yet, but sounds like it will be. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2020

Campbell, who will be 34 by Week 1, has made the Pro Bowl in five of the last six years while also earning one first-team All-Pro nod (2017) during that span. Originally drafted No. 50 overall by the Cardinals in 2008, Campbell played the first nine seasons of his career in Arizona, racking up 56.5 sacks and 107 tackles for loss in 138 games.

After being hit with the franchise tag during the 2012 offseason, Campbell agreed to a five-year, $55 million deal to remain in Arizona long-term. Once that deal was up, he joined the Jaguars on a four-year, $60 million deal in March 2017. That deal is scheduled to expire after the 2020 season unless Campbell and the Ravens can agree to an extension.

While Campbell's 6.5 sacks in 2019 represent his lowest mark since 2015, he did total 25 sacks the previous two years and was voted the Walter Payton Man of the Year for his contributions off the field in 2019.

Campbell joins a Ravens defense that could potentially lose several key members of the front seven this offseason. The team's unrestricted free agents include defensive lineman Michael Pierce, outside linebacker Pernell McPhee and inside linebackers Patrick Onwuasor and Josh Bynes. And while key pass rusher Matt Judon was hit with the franchise tag, it's still possible the team trades him this offseason. Adding Campbell to the mix is a key step toward solidifying the look of the Ravens' 2020 defensive unit.