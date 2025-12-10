The Philadelphia Eagles are 8-5 following their 22-19 overtime loss Monday night to the Los Angeles Chargers. Philly lost three straight games, and quarterback Jalen Hurts delivered one of the worst performances of his NFL career.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP completed 21 of 40 passes for 240 yards and a career-high four interceptions. Hurts also rushed for just eight yards and lost a fumble. Believe it or not, that came on the same play in which he threw an interception. It was a bad showing on a national stage, which leads to many questions.

During a Wednesday interview on 94WIP in Philadelphia, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was asked if Hurts was "definitely" his starter for the Week 15 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Sirianni replied, "Yeah, absolutely."

Tanner McKee and Sam Howell sit behind Hurts on the depth chart. WIP then asked Sirianni if there was a possibility the Eagles make a change under center if Hurts continues to struggle.

"Nah, I think that's ridiculous," Sirianni said. "I know every time I go out on that field with Jalen Hurts as our quarterback, we have a chance to win the game. And that's something that's been proven. We've won a lot, a lot of football games."

Hurts has thrown for 2,754 yards, 19 touchdowns and six interceptions, while averaging 25.9 rushing yards per game. That's down from 42 rushing yards per game in 2024. The Eagles' struggles on offense are well-documented, if not hard to ignore thanks to outspoken wide receiver A.J. Brown. While there may be concerns about the Eagles' ability to repeat as Super Bowl champions, they have time to regroup and prepare for another playoff run.

The Eagles have the third-easiest remaining schedule in the NFL, according to CBS Sports Research. They play the 2-11 Raiders this week, the 3-10 Washington Commanders twice and the 9-4 Buffalo Bills. With a 1.5-game lead over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East, the Eagles have a good chance to become the first repeat champion in the division since 2004. While it's true the Eagles don't look like one of the best teams in the NFL right now, it's clear that Sirianni has the utmost confidence in his quarterback.