The Cincinnati Bengals were in danger of being down their top two wide receivers Sunday vs. the Houston Texans. Tee Higgins had been ruled out with a hamstring injury while Ja'Marr Chase was labeled as questionable with a back injury. However, after participating in pregame warmups, Chase is officially active.

The Bengals reportedly wanted Chase to prove in pregame warmups that he could play. NFL Media reported Chase did what was necessary in warmups, and will be in uniform. However, it's unknown how effective he will be. Chase did not practice on Wednesday with his back injury, and was a limited participant on both Thursday and Friday.

Ja'Marr Chase CIN • WR • #1 TAR 93 REC 64 REC YDs 697 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Chase is tied for fifth in the NFL in receptions (64), ranks eighth in receiving yards (697) and has caught four touchdowns in eight games played. Keep in mind that the Bengals also have an important road divisional showdown against the Baltimore Ravens on a short week in Week 11, as Cincy travels to Maryland for "Thursday Night Football." That could affect how much Chase is used on Sunday.

Tyler Boyd may as well be WR1 for the Bengals this week, and then other players such as Trenton Irwin and Andrei Iosivas should have the opportunity to make an impact. Irwin has caught 11 passes for 101 yards on the season, while Iosivas has caught four passes for 23 yards and two touchdowns.