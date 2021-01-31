Matthew Stafford is the headliner in the reported trade that will send the former Lions' quarterback to the Rams. In exchange for Stafford, the Rams will give the Lions two future first-round picks and a 2021 third-round pick. They're also giving the Lions Jared Goff, a quarterback who helped lead the Rams to the Super Bowl just two years ago.

While one can assume that Stafford is pleased with the trade (which won't be official until March 17), Goff says that he is excited to begin a new chapter in his career. Goff offered his initial thoughts roughly 12 hours after news of the trade broke.

"I'm just excited to be somewhere that I know wants me and appreciates me," Goff said, via NFL Network's Michael Silver.

Goff's quote could be construed as a message to the Rams, who just 16 months ago inked him to a four-year, $134 million extension. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft, Goff was 44-23 as the Rams' starting quarterback since the start of the 2017 season. A two-time Pro Bowler, Goff led the Rams to a division title in 2017. A year later, Goff threw for 4,688 yards and 32 touchdowns while helping Los Angeles win the NFC. And despite several injuries to his skill position teammates, Goff managed to keep the Rams above .500 in 2019 while leading the NFL in pass attempts.

This past postseason, less than two weeks after having three pins surgically implanted into his broken right thumb, Goff came off the bench to help lead the Rams to a wild-card win over the Seahawks. And while he failed to throw for 200 yards in the Rams' divisional round loss to the Packers, Goff did a throw a touchdown while completing nearly 78% of his passes.

While he was close, Goff did not win a Super Bowl in Los Angeles, something Stafford will look to achieve in 2021 and beyond. Goff does believe that he is the quarterback that can turn things around in Detroit, a franchise that has not won a playoff game since 1991. Goff will play under a completely revamped coaching staff that includes head coach Dan Campbell, offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, and quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell. Goff will also be flanked by several talented teammates that includes running back D'Andre Swift, receivers Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones, and Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson.

"I'm moving forward and couldn't be more excited to build a winner there," Goff said. "I'm excited about Dan and the whole staff."