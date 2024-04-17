The Philadelphia Eagles' run to Super Bowl LII won't be forgotten anytime soon, but Jason Kelce has lost a rather valuable piece of memorabilia from the win. On his "New Heights" podcast, Kelce revealed that he lost his Super Bowl ring in a rather unusual manner.

Kelce, along with his brother Travis, held The Great Lombaby Games at the University of Cincinnati. The competition between athletes and academics involved a game wherein competitors dove into pools of Skyline chili.

Unfortunately for Kelce, contestants weren't the only ones taking a dip in the chili. Kelce said he lost his ring in one of the pools, and it is now gone forever.

"I legitimately lost my Super Bowl ring in this event," Kelce said. "They could not find it. ... We have still yet to find it. All of this stuff has now been thrown away, so I think we can safely assume that my Super Bowl ring is now in a landfill someplace in the Cincinnati tri-state area. I didn't think that would happen."

Kelce did note that he has already started the process of getting a new ring to replace the chili-covered one. Whether the insurance company actually covers the loss is another story.

"We've already put the insurance claim in, which the insurance company might have some things to say about whether they're going to cover that," Kelce said.

Kelce, who earned first-team All-Pro honors six times throughout his career, received no shortage of accolades throughout his career. However, that Super Bowl LII victory was the only one he experienced.