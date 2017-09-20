Jay-Z reportedly turns down Super Bowl LII halftime show in Minneapolis

Jay-Z has turned down an invitation to perform at halftime of Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., according to TheSource.com.

The report comes 13 months after Adele said she declined the NFL's offer to perform at the Super Bowl LI halftime show.

"First of all, I'm not doing the Super Bowl," Adele told crowd during a Los Angeles performance in August 2015. "I mean, come on, that show is not about music. And I don't really -- I can't dance or anything like that. They were very kind, they did ask me, but I said no." The league denied that the artist was ever formally offered the gig. Weeks later, we learned that Lady Gaga landed the the job.

As for whether Jay-Z was offered the gig for February 2018, here is the NFL's response:

"No decisions have been made on the performer(s) and we are not going to speculate on particular artists," league spokesman Brian McCarthy told Pro Football Talk. "Along with Pepsi, we know that we will put on a spectacular show. When it is time to announce her name we will do it. Or his name. Or their names."

As PFT's Mike Florio notes, this isn't an outright denial by the NFL.

Last week, Jay-Z, performing his first headline concert in three years in his hometown of New York City, dedicated a song to Colin Kaepernick.

Jay-Z's wife, Beyonce, was the halftime performer for Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans in February 2013.