The Miami Dolphins will be without Jaylen Waddle for their colossal Week 17 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens after the wide receiver suffered a high ankle injury last week. He's also likely to miss the 2023 season finale against the Buffalo Bills, but expected back for the playoffs, according to NFL Media.

Waddle did not practice this week with the injury, which is reportedly not considered severe.

When the injury first took place, head coach Mike McDaniel said "those [type of injuries] can be tricky."

Waddle exited Miami's Game 16 win against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in the third quarter. He appeared to suffer the injury while being tackled and had to work with the training staff, eventually going to the locker room.

Before exiting the game, he had one reception for 50 yards. The Dolphins went on to win 22-20 to improve to 11-4.

The Dolphins' final two games will be big ones regarding the division and playoff seeding.

The Dolphins and Ravens have both clinched a playoff spot, with Miami currently at No. 2 and Baltimore currently at No. 1, but home-field advantage and a first-round bye is still up for grabs. If the Dolphins end up with the bye, Waddle will have the extra week to heal his ankle.

The bye is not the only thing up for grabs-- next week's AFC East showdown against Buffalo could determine the divisional winner as the Dolphins stand at 11-4 and the Bills at 9-6.

Not having Waddle for these last two games is a major setback for the Dolphins offense. This season, Waddle has 1,014 yards on 72 receptions, for an average of 14.1 yards per catch, along with four touchdowns.