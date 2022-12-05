The Dallas Cowboys secured a big win on Sunday night when they defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 54-19, but they may have suffered a pretty big loss as well.

Speaking with reporters after the game, Cowboys owner/general manager said the team believes that cornerback Anthony Brown suffered a torn Achilles that would end his season. "I'm sick for him, sick for us," Jones said, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Brown, a sixth-round pick in 2016, started every game for Dallas this season, working as the No. 2 cornerback across from All-Pro Trevon Diggs. Earlier in the season, that duo was joined by nickel cornerback Jourdan Lewis, but Lewis suffered a Lisfranc injury back in Week 7 and is out for the year.

Rookie fifth-round pick DaRon Bland stepped into the lineup in place of Lewis and has mostly fared quite well, but now Dallas is getting dangerously thin at a very important position. Last year's second-round pick, Kelvin Joseph, took Brown's place as the No. 2 perimeter corner on Sunday night, and will presumably fill that role down the stretch. Another 2021 draft pick, Nahshon Wright, has been active for only two games this season, and now will be counted on to provide depth.

The Cowboys do have strong depth at safety with Jayron Kearse, Donovan Wilson, Malik Hooker, and Israel Mukuamu, but none of those players is well-suited to playing as an outside corner, and the team has seen Bland as a slot player to date. The Cowboys may have to bring in another cornerback via free agency to deal with these depth issues.