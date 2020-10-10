The New York Jets announced on Saturday that they've activated Le'Veon Bell off injured reserve, paving the way for the running back to return to action when the club hosts the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Bell was originally placed on IR back on Sept. 15 due to a hamstring injury that he suffered the opener against the Buffalo Bills and has been out ever since.

Prior to going down with the injury, Bell was able to rush the ball six times for 14 yards and catch two passes for 32 yards in the eventual 27-17 loss. He was able to suit up and practice all week, and head coach Adam Gase noted that the veteran back looked good.

"He did a good job of, one, getting healthy and then staying in good shape," Gase said, via the official team website. "Did a good job making sure that he maintained where his weight was. It's pretty easy, especially when you have a hamstring issue to where you can't do what you're normally used to doing, he did a great job as far as making sure he stayed right where he was at when he got hurt. I think he feels even better now than he did when we kind of hit that first game."

Bell is in his second season with the Jets after signing a four-year, $52.5 million contract with New York in 2019. Last season, he totaled 1,250 yards from scrimmage and four total touchdowns in 15 games played. During his absence, Frank Gore has taken the reigns in the backfield. While Bell will all but certainly take back his starting spot, Gore could be involved in this game as the Jets may not want to re-aggravate that hamstring injury.

"That's always kind of in the back of your mind, but I think it's a little different when you've got a guy that's been in the league for as long as he has and done what he's done," Gase said. "So, I trust him as far as giving me the right information. I think he feels like his body is in a good place. I think being able to take the last three weeks to really get his body right and make sure that he's healthy -- if he had a concern, he'd tell me."

Along with activating Bell off IR, the Jets announced that they have signed offensive lineman Jimmy Murray to the active roster, and released linebacker Alec Ogletree and wide receiver Josh Malone. The club also elevated corner Lamar Jackson and quarterback Mike White from the practice squad to the active roster leading up to this Week 5 matchup.