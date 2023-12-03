The Jets finally benched Zach Wilson in Week 10, desperate to salvage a 2023 playoff bid and justify Aaron Rodgers' push to make an unprecedented return from an Achilles tear. Just three weeks later, they benched Wilson's replacement, Tim Boyle.

A week after making his first start for New York, a 34-13 loss to the Dolphins in which he threw two interceptions, Boyle was replaced by journeyman reserve Trevor Siemian with just over 13 minutes remaining against the Falcons on Sunday. The former went 14 of 25 (56%) for 148 yards, an interception and a 56.8 passer rating before New York pulled him, down 13-8.

Siemian, 31, signed to the Jets' practice squad in late September, weeks after Rodgers went down. But he wasn't promoted to the active roster until late November. Perhaps best known for a brief run as the Broncos' starter from 2016-2017, Siemian has bounced between six different teams since leaving Denver, most recently appearing as a backup for the Saints and Bears. He previously spent the 2019 season with the Jets, starting one game but throwing just six passes before suffering an injury.

Boyle, who previously spent time with Rodgers as a reserve with the Packers, led just a single touchdown drive in three games for New York this year. He exits the temporary QB1 role having thrown just one TD compared to three picks.

With Rodgers on injured reserve and reportedly unlikely to suit up in 2023 despite constant hints at a historic return, it's possible Siemian could remain under center in the coming weeks. Wilson, the former No. 2 overall pick, was demoted to a third-string role after Boyle initially took over, even after Jets coach Robert Saleh repeatedly defended him as the starter for much of 2023.