Hours after being swept by their rival New England Patriots for the 2020 season, the New York Jets have officially fired coach Adam Gase. The 42-year-old former Miami Dolphins coach was widely expected to be dismissed following this year, his second at the helm of the team, and now Jets CEO Christopher Johnson has made it official, announcing Sunday night that Gase has been informed of his release.

"This evening, I informed Adam Gase he will no longer serve as the head coach of the Jets," Johnson said in a team statement. "During his time here, I had the pleasure to get to know Adam and his wonderful family and wish them nothing but the best moving forward. While my sincere intentions are to have stability in our organization -- especially in our leadership positions -- it is clear the best decision for the Jets is to move in a different direction. We knew there was a lot of work that needed to be done when Adam joined us in 2019. Our strong finish last year was encouraging, but unfortunately, we did not sustain that positive momentum or see the progress we all expected this season."

Looking to break an eight-year streak of no playoff appearances, the Jets hired Gase in 2019 after the longtime offensive assistant departed Miami. They fared no better under his lead, however, opening his first season with seven losses in the first eight weeks, finishing at 7-9 and third in the AFC East, and then bottoming out this year with 13 straight losses and a 2-14 final record -- the second-worst mark in the entire NFL.

In total, Gase finishes his Jets coaching career with a 9-23 mark after going 23-25 in three seasons with the Dolphins.

"To our fans," Johnson continued in the Jets' statement, "it is obvious we have not been good enough. We are committed to building a strong organization, on and off the field, and will continue to provide the necessary resources to field a team that you can be proud of."