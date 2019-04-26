Jets GM Mike Maccagnan reportedly on the hot seat, changes to front office expected after the draft

For the second straight season, the New York Jets selected at No. 3 overall in the first round of the NFL Draft. For the second straight season, the Jets had a player who was considered arguably the top available prospect fall into their laps at that pick.

New York landed Sam Darnold last year, and on Thursday night snagged Quinnen Williams. Each player was considered a good pick at the time. Darnold had a solid rookie year and the team added some help for him this offseason. Williams should slot into the middle of New York's defense right away.

All is good, right? Well, maybe not so much. According to a report from The Athletic's Michael Lombardi, general manager Mike Maccagnan is on the hot seat.

I hear that all is not well in New York Jets land about their scouting operation. General Manager Mike Maccagnan is on the hot seat internally, and many in the league expect changes in the Jets' front office after the draft. Stay tuned.

So, that's certainly an interesting development.

You'd think that if changes were warranted, they would come before one of the most consequential offseasons of the GM's tenure. What these changes actually are remains to be seen, and whether those changes include Maccagnan himself losing his role is unknown, either. Either way, having Maccagnan run free agency and the draft before making changes to the front office afterward seems like an odd strategy.