The New York Jets finally got the monkey off their back in Week 15 by winning their first game of the 2020 season. On Sunday, Sam Darnold and Co. defeated the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 23-20. It was a big loss for the Rams, as it knocked them out of first place in the NFC West, and while the Jets found themselves in the win column, with that came a big loss.

The 1-13 Jets are no longer the sole possessors of the worst record in the NFL, as the Jacksonville Jaguars also have a 1-13 record. Not only that, but the Jaguars have an easier strength of schedule, which puts them in the driver's seat for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. All year long, it appeared the Jets would be the future NFL home of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Now, that may not happen.

Following the win on Sunday, the Jets' first-round pick in 2020, offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, spoke about what his first NFL victory felt like.

"You'd think we won the Super Bowl just now, honestly, just the way we just celebrated," Becton told SNY.tv, via Pro Football Talk. "We worked so hard to get this win, we worked hard every week leading up to this week. Just every week, we were just so close trying to get this win and we finally got it this week. So our hard work finally paid off, and we're trying to go get another one."

Becton was also asked about those Jets fans who were upset by the win since it put their chances at acquiring Lawrence in jeopardy. The rookie offered a pointed response to those "supporters" who were upset by seeing New York in the win column.

"You ain't really a fan if you didn't want us to win, honestly," Becton said. "I mean that in the nicest way possible. I don't mean that in a disrespectful way. But I mean if you wanted us to lose, you're not a real fan, honestly."

Becton has good reason to feel this way. He and his team are charged with playing the game of football at a high level and being able to down a formidable team on the other side of the country had to be one of the best feelings the rookie has felt in his lifetime. On the other hand, with the quarterback position being the most important, someone like Lawrence could quickly and effectively change the Jets franchise for the better. It's too early to be upset just yet, but if Lawrence does go to the Jaguars and evolves into the star many think he will, maybe Dec. 20, 2020, will indeed be a date Jets fans look back on in agony.