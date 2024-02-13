The New York Jets brought back their popular "Sack Exchange" throwback jerseys last season. They were so popular that the team is making them permanent.

Jets owner Woody Johnson announced on Twitter that the throwback uniforms will become the primary jerseys -- and he did it right at the conclusion of Super Bowl LVIII, which was obviously under the radar after the Kansas City Chiefs captured the Super Bowl title. The new uniforms will be unveiled in April.

In addition to the "Sack Exchange" uniforms becoming permanent, the Jets will have green and black versions of the uniform. This is the latest change in uniforms for the Jets, who debuted a new set in 2019 and added a "Stealth Black" helmet as an alternate helmet in 2022. The alternate helmet is expected to remain.

Under the NFL uniform guidelines, a team is allowed to change its primary uniform design after five seasons. With the Jets last changing uniforms in 2019, they were permitted to change the primary uniforms if they wished (although the league had to receive advance notice).

The Jets unveiled the "Legacy White" uniforms (Sack Exchange throwbacks) as a homage to the uniforms the team had worn from 1978 to 1989, most notable when Mark Gastineau, Joe Klecko, Ken O'Brien and Al Toon wore the uniforms in the 1980s.

The Jets' new primary jerseys are highlighted by a "Sack Exchange" logo from the 1980s decal on its current helmet shell with a white face mask. Using the team's current "Gotham Green" colorway, the jersey features double-stripe shoulders and single-stripe pants, the a similar design the team wore throughout the era.

The Jets were the first team to make throwback uniforms permanent. Will other teams follow suit in the coming years?