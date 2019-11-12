Jets place tight end Chris Herndon and offensive lineman Brian Winters on injured reserve
Herndon played in his first game of the season on Sunday
New York Jets tight end Chris Herndon made his 2019 debut on Sunday against the New York Giants, but it will be the only game he will play in this season. On Tuesday, the team made the decision to place their tight end on injured reserve after he fractured a rib during the Jets' 34-27 win over the cross-town rival Giants in Week 10.
Herndon caught just one pass for seven yards on Sunday. It's been a tough season for the second-year product out of Miami, as he was suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the league's substance-abuse policy and then missed four more games due to a hamstring injury. Herndon caught 39 passes for 502 yards and four touchdowns in his rookie season.
With Herndon out, Ryan Griffin will take over at tight end. He has caught 20 passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns this season, and he had a big game two weeks ago when he caught four passes for 66 yards and two touchdowns against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8.
The Jets also placed right guard Brian Winters on injured reserve after he re-dislocated his shoulder on Sunday. He started in all nine games for the Jets this season, and he has played 530 offensive snaps this year, which is the most of any Jets offensive player in 2019 according to the Jets' official website. This is just the latest blow to New York's offensive line, as the Jets have been forced to re-shuffle their starters on the offensive front several times
In corresponding moves, New York signed linebacker B.J. Bello and cornerback Kyron Brown to the active roster. Bello has spent time on different practice squads around the league, and he has totaled eight tackles in 19 career games. Brown was part of the Jets' final cuts earlier this year, and he was signed to the practice squad at the beginning of September.
