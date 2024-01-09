New York Jets star wideout Garrett Wilson is changing his jersey number for the 2024 season. On Monday, Jets punter Thomas Morstead posted a picture on social media, showing him handing over the No. 5 jersey to Wilson -- who will ditch his current No. 17.

It was actually known that Wilson would make the jersey number change this year, as he announced in April that this was his last season wearing No. 17, and that he was going back to his college number. Wilson wasted no time in accepting his new digit.

In his second NFL season, Wilson caught 95 passes for 1,042 yards and three touchdowns. The Jets again struggled with consistency at the quarterback position, starting four different signal-callers in 2023 as New York registered its eighth-straight losing season.

Wilson, who was selected No. 10 overall out of Ohio State, was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year last season after leading all rookies in receptions (83), receiving yards (1,103) and pass targets (147).