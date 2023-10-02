Jets vs. Chiefs score, takeaways: Patrick Mahomes outlasts Zach Wilson in topsy-turvy AFC showdown

The Kansas City Chiefs moved to 3-1 on Sunday night, as they defeated the New York Jets in East Rutherford, 23-20. As the calendar turned to the month of October, we certainly saw some spooky elements in this one. For the majority of the matchup, it looked like Patrick Mahomes and Zach Wilson actually switched places. One looked like a top quarterback, while the other looked like a struggling young player.

The headline from Sunday night was the play of Wilson, who had arguably the best outing of his young career. He completed 28 of 39 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns. His 28 completions marked a career best, and his two passing touchdowns tied his career high. Wilson's 105.2 passer rating also marked a career best. He made tough throws and orchestrated long drives -- he was truly a different quarterback compared to the guy we have been watching over the past couple years. Is this a sign of things to come? Only time will tell.

Mahomes on the other hand completed 18 of 30 passes for 203 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Travis Kelce was again his favorite target, as he caught six passes for 60 yards. Isiah Pacheco had a monster night back in his home state, rushing for 115 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries. And Chiefs coach Andy Reid earned his 250th regular-season victory, tying Tom Landry for fourth on the all-time list.

This was a physical affair that came down to the very end. Kansas City has now won three straight games, while New York has lost three straight games. Let's take a look at what went down in New Jersey on Sunday night.

Why the Chiefs won

This game did not go the way many believed it would. Well, it actually did at first. In the opening quarter, it looked like the Chiefs were preparing to coast to a blowout victory as Taylor Swift received plenty of airtime. Without a doubt, the Chiefs' quick start was pivotal in this win.

Kansas City wanted to turn this into a track meet, and scored a total of 17 points on its first three possessions. The Chiefs racked up over 200 yards of total offense in the first 15 minutes, while the Jets sputtered out of the gate. If Kansas City didn't secure that 17-0 lead before Mahomes' ugly interceptions and Wilson's impressive tosses, we would be talking about something entirely different.

How Mahomes and the Chiefs handled the fourth quarter is absolutely noteworthy. This squad has more experience when it comes to gutting out victories, but the dominant first quarter was just as important.

Why the Jets lost and turning point

The Jets defense forced an ugly game from Mahomes and Wilson had an absolutely incredible outing, but a fourth-quarter fumble with 7:24 remaining in the game turned into a 15-play, 45-yard drive that was both the turning point in this matchup, and the reason the Jets lost.

Down three points with possession at midfield, it looked like the Jets were on their way to potentially securing their first lead of the game. However, that's when disaster struck.

The Chiefs then took over with plenty of time to burn, and honestly, this entire drive was the "turning point." There were several plays that went Kansas City's way, and helped the Chiefs secure the victory.

It was certainly one of the more interesting possessions you'll see with the game in the balance. Early on, Mahomes converted a third-and-13 with his legs, only to have the play called back due to a Jawaan Taylor holding call. Then, on the ensuing third-and-long, Mahomes again relied on his legs to move the sticks -- running right up the middle for a gain of 25 yards while the Jets defense was nowhere to be found.

On a third-and-20 moments later, Mahomes was picked off by Michael Carter, but Sauce Gardner was flagged for defensive holding. It certainly was a controversial call that caused Robert Saleh to lay into the officials.

With a fresh set of downs, the Chiefs continued on their mission to run out the clock. At the end, it was again Mahomes with his legs that officially sealed the deal. This play was the third third down Kansas City converted on the game-clinching possession.

Play of the game

After outdueling Mahomes in the first half, you had to wonder if Wilson could maintain this level of play for the rest of the night. The Jets got the ball to start the second half, and the former No. 2 overall pick led a seven-play, 75-yard drive that was capped by a 10-yard Allen Lazard touchdown.

This was a very impressive toss from Wilson.

Quotable

What's next

The Chiefs will be on the road again next week, as they travel to Minnesota to take on the 1-3 Vikings. As for the Jets, they travel to Denver for a date with the 1-3 Broncos.