Miami Dolphins at New York Jets



Time: Friday, 3 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

Open: Dolphins -7.5, O/U 42

"This Friday game the day after Thanksgiving isn't what it was expected to be with the Jets being an offensive disaster. The Jets defense is coming off a bad showing against Buffalo, and will be challenged here by the Dolphins. Tim Boyle will start at quarterback for the Jets, but will it matter? Even so, I think the Jets keep it close with their defense." -- CBS Sports Senior NFL writer Pete Prisco on why he has the Dolphins taking down the Jets, 21-16. To see the rest of his Week 12 picks, click here.

"Miami is an Under team now, led by its defense. The offense has bogged down and a run game that averaged 6.5 yards per carry over the first six weeks is at just 3.9 per carry since (22nd in the league). De'Von Achane is ailing again, and the last two Miami games didn't crack 35 points. Miami has scored 20 or fewer in three of their last four games and is facing a tougher defense on Friday. The Jets held the Dolphins to 28 total points in two games last season.

"The Dolphins defense is getting sharp and figuring out Vic Fangio's system. The Jets are last in the NFL with nine offensive touchdowns, four fewer than any other team. Is Tim Boyle really going to generate points? Really? I just hope there aren't multiple pick-sixes, or it could be 20-13. It's a short week with limited practice and Miami has to travel and head into the cold, with an offense that isn't nearly as sharp when playing out of South Florida. The Jets have gone Under in 12 of their last 15 games." -- SportLine's Jason La Canfora has been one of the site's sharpest and has now laid out a slew of best bets for Week 12. That includes taking the Under 40.5 total in Dolphins-Jets on Black Friday. To see the rest of his picks that includes a must-back play in Packers-Lions, go check out SportsLine.