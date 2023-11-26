The Cincinnati Bengals lost star quarterback Joe Burrow for the season due to a wrist injury suffered in the Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The right wrist injury either evolved from a pre-existing issue that was not reported as it should have been, or is a big coincidence, which is why the NFL is investigating the matter.

Burrow was seen sporting some sort of brace or wrap on his throwing hand while exiting the team plane that week, and in a Bengals video posted on social media -- which was quickly deleted. If Burrow was dealing with a wrist injury prior to the game, it should have been noted on the injury report, which it was not.

According to NFL Media, the Bengals have turned over hours of footage to the league showing that Burrow was healthy that week. The footage reportedly shows Burrow throwing the ball normally at practice without any wrap on his hand, and includes documentation from medical personnel stating the injury was "acute," which means it happened suddenly. It was not "chronic," which is an injury that develops over some period of time. The Bengals claim their quarterback missed no time in preparing for the Ravens.

If the Bengals are found to be in non-compliance with the NFL's injury policy, the league can issue a fine. Back in 2019, the Pittsburgh Steelers were fined $75,000 for not accurately listing quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on their injury report.

Sunday marks the beginning of the Jake Browning era in Cincinnati, as the Washington product will make his first career start at home against the Steelers.