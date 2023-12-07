Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson returned to practice Wednesday. But veteran Joe Flacco is on track to make a second straight start for Cleveland in Sunday's Week 14 matchup with the Jaguars.

Thompson-Robinson has started three games in place of injured starter Deshaun Watson this year, and Flacco technically remains on the Browns' practice squad, reverting to the scout team after his Week 13 promotion. But offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said Thursday he believes Thompson-Robinson still has hurdles to clear in the concussion protocol. Flacco, meanwhile, took the majority of first-team QB reps when the Browns began preparing for the Jaguars this week.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has been noncommittal when asked about his starting QB plans for Week 14, but he acknowledged Wednesday that while Thompson-Robinson is back at practice, he remains in recovery from a concussion suffered in Week 12.

Cleveland also has veteran backup P.J. Walker on the roster; Walker went 1-1 while taking his own turn replacing Watson this year, but the Browns moved quickly to insert Flacco into the lineup after signing him to the practice squad in late November.

As part of the scout team, Flacco can be elevated for up to two more individual games, or else he must be permanently promoted to the active roster to suit up on Sundays. The former longtime Ravens starter went 23 of 44 for 254 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in his Week 13 Browns debut, a 36-19 loss to the Rams.

His anticipated Week 14 opponent, the Jaguars, could also be relying on a backup QB, with starter Trevor Lawrence recovering from a high-ankle sprain. C.J. Beathard opened the week getting first-team reps for Jacksonville.