One day after starting for the Browns against the Rams, quarterback Joe Flacco has reverted back to Cleveland's practice squad, with coach Kevin Stefanski telling reporters Monday he's undecided on a starting QB for Week 14 against the Jaguars.

It's just the latest move in a whirlwind of activity for the 38-year-old Flacco, who only joined the Browns' practice squad on Nov. 20. The former Super Bowl MVP, who spent 11 years as the Ravens' starter, was promoted to the active roster as the Week 13 starter after less than two weeks with the team, going 23 of 44 for 254 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a 36-19 loss.

Veterans can be promoted from the practice squad on a per-game basis three different times during the season, but they are also eligible to be signed to any other team's active roster. The Browns could also permanently elevate him, if they so decided.

In the meantime, Stefanski has two clear alternatives with Week 1 starter Deshaun Watson on injured reserve following shoulder surgery: rookie backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who missed Week 13 due to injury but has started three games in 2023; and veteran reserve P.J. Walker, who backed up Flacco against the Rams and previously started two games this season. The former remains in concussion protocol, however, jeopardizing his availability against the Jaguars.

Flacco fared better than both Walker and Thompson-Robinson in his first start, even while completing just 52.3% of his throws, but his fourth-quarter pick helped seal Los Angeles' Sunday victory.