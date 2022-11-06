The Bengals rolled over the Panthers on Sunday, in part because P.J. Walker became the latest Carolina quarterback to crumble. The bigger reason for Cincinnati's 42-21 victory: Joe Mixon made NFL history. Despite an inefficient first half of the 2022 season, the veteran running back was money when it mattered in Week 9, breaking a franchise record with five touchdowns on the day.

With 153 yards on 22 carries (7.0 per carry), as well as 58 receiving yards on four catches, the Pro Bowler became just the sixth player in the Super Bowl era to total 200 scrimmage yards and five TDs in a single game, per ESPN. His separate scores -- four on the ground, one through the air -- came in the first three quarters of Sunday's win.

Mixon finished just one TD short of the all-time NFL record for most TDs by a single non-quarterback in a game. But he also made waves in fantasy football history, finishing with 55.1 points on CBS Sports -- just the fourth active player to ever do so, and the first since his teammate Ja'Marr Chase eclipsed 55 points in the Bengals' Week 17 loss to the Chiefs in 2021.

After his five-TD day, Mixon now has eight scores on the 2022 season. He's also now on pace for his fourth career 1,000-yard rushing campaign.