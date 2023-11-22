Chargers star pass-rusher Joey Bosa suffered a foot injury during the team's Week 11 game against the Packers, and now he will miss significant time. The team placed Bosa on injured reserve Wednesday, meaning he'll miss at least the next four games. Los Angeles plays the Ravens, Packers, Broncos and Raiders over the next month.

He suffered the injury in the first quarter and was downgraded to out after initially being listed as questionable.

The injury occurred on the opening drive of the game at Lambeau Field. Specifically, it came on a first-and-10 run by Packers running back Aaron Jones at the Green Bay 42-yard line. Bosa collided with a Packers lineman as Jones ran into the pile, and Bosa seemed to immediately pick his right foot off the ground. Almost instantly after the play was over, Bosa limped off the field in very noticeable pain before lying down on the sideline.

The 28-year-old was later carted to the locker room and was in tears as he was driven away with a towel over his head.

Bosa has spent his entire career in the NFL with the Chargers, who selected him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 draft out of Ohio State. When healthy, Bosa has been one of the top pass rushers in the NFL and has been named to the Pro Bowl four times in his career. Injuries have been a part of Bosa's story in the league thus far. He missed the first four games during his rookie year due to a hamstring injury, a foot ailment limited him to seven games during his third year in the league and then played just five games last year due to a groin injury.

In eight games played this season, Bosa has posted 20 tackles, 6.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits and a forced fumble.