The John Harbaugh interview tour has begun, as CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reports that the former Baltimore Ravens coach will interview with the New York Giants on Wednesday. This is the first in-person interview Harbaugh has accepted, and there are expected to be more.

Team owners John Mara and Steve Tisch will be in attendance for the meeting, according to The Athletic. Giants executive Chris Mara met with Harbaugh, who was fired last week after 18 seasons, at his home on Sunday for lunch in what was an informal meeting.

Harbaugh previously had preliminary phone calls with the Giants, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans, per Sports Illustrated. Now, he's deciding which teams to visit and interview with. The Giants are up first, and that's notable for a couple of different reasons.

John Harbaugh interviews with Falcons and reportedly meets with Giants exec -- which job makes the most sense? Tyler Sullivan

CBS Sports reported Sunday that Harbaugh's top choices are the Giants and Falcons. Additionally, the Giants are the only current opening that can hire a coach today if they want. They have satisfied the Rooney Rule requirements, and NFL Media reports there's a chance Harbaugh does not leave the building. The veteran coach, however, is expected to be thorough in this process.

The Giants are considered to be one of the most desirable open jobs in the NFL this offseason. New York owns the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, has a prospective franchise quarterback in Jaxson Dart, a fun running back in Cam Skattebo, a receiver with a high ceiling in Malik Nabers and plenty of talent on the defensive line with Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence II and Abdul Carter.

Harbaugh, who turns 64 in September, is the most attractive candidate on the coaching carousel. He is the winningest coach in Ravens history, going 180-113 during his time in Baltimore. Harbaugh also won Super Bowl XLVII against his brother, Jim, in 2013, and was named NFL Coach of the Year in 2019.