The Baltimore Ravens struggled throughout last season with injuries, on both offense and defense. Those injuries contributed to the inconsistency of the team's offensive line, which in turn contributed to the inconsistency of quarterback Lamar Jackson, and likely contributed to his injury issues as well.

Baltimore set about remaking that offensive line this offseason. The Ravens signed Morgan Moses to play right tackle. They hope to get Ronnie Stanley back at left tackle after he appeared in only one game last season. They moved Patrick Mekari back inside. And they drafted center Tyler Linderbaum in the first round.

But Linderbaum is now dealing with an injury of his own. Initial reports from NFL.com stated that the rookie center suffered a Lisfranc injury, but head coach John Harbaugh set the record straight.

Harbaugh stated that Linderbaum does not have a Lisfranc sprain, but has sprained another ligament in the foot. Harbaugh, however, added that the prognosis is the same.

Linderbaum will not play in the team's first preseason game, but apparently the initial hope is that he will only miss a week or two, and will thus be ready for the beginning of the regular season.

It looks at the moment as though the Ravens and Linderbaum lucked out in this case, but it's certainly something to monitor as we move toward the regular season.