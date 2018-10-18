Jon Gruden's Raiders hit with huge fine for committing injury report infraction

Since Jon Gruden took over as Raiders coach this year, the team hasn't been able to do much right, and that includes filling out their injury reports.

According to NFL.com, the Raiders have been fined a total of $20,000 for an injury report infraction that took place earlier this month.

When a team plays on a Sunday, their final injury report for the week is required by the NFL to be released on the Friday before the game. When the Raiders released their report prior to their Week 5 game against the Chargers, offensive guard Kelechi Osemele was listed as questionable with a knee injury.

Osemele's injury was so severe that he ended up not traveling to Los Angeles for the game, which is how the Raiders ended up in hot water with the NFL. If a player doesn't travel for a road game, the team is supposed to send out a new injury report that shows the player has been downgraded to "out." However, the Raiders never sent in their new injury report or notified the NFL that Osemele wouldn't be making the trip.

For making the mistake, Raiders owner Mark Davis is now going to have to write a $20,000 check to the league.

On its own, the infraction isn't a big deal, but combined with everything else that has gone on in Oakland over the past few months, it paints a picture of total dysfunction. From the Khalil Mack trade to Gruden questioning the draft choices of general manager Reggie McKenzie, to Gruden calling out his owner starting quarterback, it hasn't been a fun year in Oakland, unless you think chaos is fun.