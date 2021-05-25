Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Julio Jones is on the trade block, and it was revealed this week that he was actually the one who put in the request for a change of scenery. While many NFL stars have been trying to lure the seven-time Pro Bowler to their respective teams, CBS Sports NFL senior reporter Jonathan Jones reports that no team has made the Falcons a legitimate trade offer for Jones.

If he is traded this offseason, it will take a team willing to give up potentially a second-round pick and have room for the $15.3 million base salary that comes with Jones. There should be multiple teams who are interested in acquiring the services of Jones, but which teams does he have an eye on?

On Tuesday, Chris Simms said on PFT Live that someone he trusts with knowledge of the matter says Jones has the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans "very much on his radar." The Patriots would certainly benefit from acquiring a generational pass-catcher, as they had just four touchdowns scored by receivers last year. That ranked worst in the league. Bill Belichick signed Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne in free agency this offseason, but Jones could come in and immediately be the alpha dog out wide for either Cam Newton or Mac Jones. According to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, Jones being traded to the Patriots would increase their win total from 9.1 to 9.4, their playoff chances by 5.6 percent and chance to win the Super Bowl .6 percent.

The Titans would be another ideal landing spot for Jones, as they have an intriguing offensive trio in Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown. Even with a solid top three, the Titans lost their two next best offensive weapons in Corey Davis and Jonnu Smith in free agency, and have questionable depth/talent at wide receiver.

The Titans are one year removed from a magical postseason run which ended in the AFC Championship Game, and having two dominant wide receivers could certainly help them get back to contending. According to SportsLine's Oh, Jones would improve Tennessee's projected win total from 9.5 to 10.1, their playoff chances from 62.3 percent to 72.2 percent and Super Bowl chances from 3.2 percent to 4.7 percent.