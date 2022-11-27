Over the past several weeks, arguably no NFL quarterback has had more on his shoulders than Justin Fields. Ironically, the Bears quarterback suffered a shoulder injury last Sunday that has resulted in head coach Matt Eberflus labeling him as day-to-day earlier this week. Fields was ultimately ruled out Sunday as he was listed among the players on the Bears' inactives list.

Veteran Trevor Siemian started in Fields' place despite injuring his oblique during pre-game warmups. Nathan Peterman will serve as the backup.

NFL Media reported Fields suffered a dislocated left shoulder in last Sunday's loss to the Falcons. On Wednesday, Fields described the separated shoulder as "basically an AC joint injury" with torn ligaments. One medical source told CBS Sports it'd be a "shock" if the QB suited up for Sunday's game against the Jets if the shoulder were dislocated (which now does not appear to be the case), though he was listed on Friday as questionable and declared by Eberflus to be a game-time decision.

Justin Fields CHI • QB • #1 CMP% 59.6 YDs 1642 TD 13 INT 8 YD/Att 7.2 View Profile

Chicago had Fields running the ball double-digit times per game in four of their last five contests prior to Week 11, and he gained 555 yards and five touchdowns on his 62 carries during that time. Fields was busy on the ground again last Sunday against the Falcons, running 14 times in the first half alone. He didn't run as much in the second half, though, as he was dealing with hamstring cramps.

Toward the end of the game, Fields took off on a designed run to the left side of the formation and was tackled and fell hard on his left shoulder. He remained in the game, but afterward, the Bears had him carted to the locker room for further evaluation. Fields himself said his shoulder is in pain and that he's unsure how it will affect him going forward.

Following Sunday's game in New York, the Chicago comes back home to host the Green Bay Packers before their bye in Week 14. Fields has obviously been carrying a whole lot of responsibility for the offense, and he's done quite well with it of late, even as Chicago has struggled to find wins.