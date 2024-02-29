Is Justin Fields heading home? Based on a video his agent posted on Tuesday night, it looks like the Chicago Bears quarterback could be traded to the Atlanta Falcons sometime soon.

The video (which was posted by Mario Nunez on Instagram) showed an obviously happy Fields with someone in the background shouting, "Hope you're ready to go home!" Fields is a Georgia native.

The Falcons had already been tabbed as a possible landing spot for Fields if the Bears trade him. Those rumblings have only intensified this week at the NFL Combine after Bears general manager Ryan Poles all but confirmed that Fields will likely be traded.

At around the same time Poles made those comments, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris spoke with CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones about what he's looking for in his next quarterback. Morris' comments only added to speculation about Fields ending up in Atlanta.

While Fields is apparently preparing to leave Chicago, Caleb Williams is looking forward to the prospect of possibly being picked by the Bears with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. Williams openly discussed the possibility of being Fields' successor from the combine.

"If I get drafted by the Bears, I'll be excited," Williams told ESPN. "If they trade the pick, and I get drafted by someone else, I'm just as excited. Speaking about Chicago, they have a talented team, a talented offense and defense. For anyone to be in that situation, I think they'd be excited."