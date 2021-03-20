Kenny Golladay's free agency has come to an end. As CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora confirms, the receiver has agreed to a deal with the New York Giants. The contract -- per the NFL Network -- is for four years and worth $72 million. It has a max value of $76 million and Golladay will have $40 million guaranteed. Not too shabby if you ask us.

This signing comes after a somewhat busy free agent experience for Golladay, who also appeared to have the Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, and Baltimore Ravens as the known teams reportedly vying for his services. In the end, he'll be heading to New York to be slotted in as the No. 1 option for quarterback Daniel Jones as the Giants look to contend in the NFC East in 2021. Below, you can check out a brief scouting report on the newest Giant and see the road that ultimately led Golladay to this free agent decision.

Scouting report (pros and cons)

Pros:

Crisp route-runner

Can create separation

Can play as the outside receiver or come inside

Has breakaway speed

Cons:

Hip injury kept him out most of 2020

Has a 58.1 catch percentage over his career

Free agent timeline

March 19: Golladay will spend the night in New York after meeting with the Giants, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The meeting went well and both sides will continue to communicate.

March 19: According to a report from Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Golladay is looking for a contract in the $18.5 million per year range. A report from the Chicago Tribune indicated that the Bears' offer came in significantly lower than that, in the range of $11M-$12M for one year.

March 19: Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Baltimore Ravens have reached out to Golladay's agent, Todd France, to inquire about the free agent receiver. Baltimore is a team that could use another pass-catching weapon to complement quarterback Lamar Jackson and Golladay could be a fascinating fit within that offense.

March 18: Kenny Golladay spent Wednesday night meeting with Bears GM Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Golladay has hometown ties to Chicago which makes them a logical destination. If he were to sign with the Bears, it does make one wonder about the status of Allen Robinson, who was hit with the franchise tag. Adding Golladay would either give Chicago a tremendous one-two punch at receiver or allow them the flexibility to explore a trade for the franchised pass catcher.

March 17: Dianna Russini of ESPN reports Golladay has received an offer from the Cincinnati Bengals but adds that no decision has been made whether or not he'll accept it just yet. Albert Breer of The MMQB adds that Cincy's offer to Golladay is a one-year, prove-it type of contract. Other teams are interested in the receiver's services so it appears like Golladay's market is starting to really heat up.

March 17: According to CBS Spors' Patrik Walker, the New York Giants are trying hard to land Golladay. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network adds that the Giants are expected to have Golladay in for a visit and there is mutual interest from both sides.

March 9: In the aftermath of Golladay not being tagged by Detroit, Michael Giardi of the NFL Network says he expects the Miami Dolphins to be "heavily involved" in the receiver once free agency begins. Adding to that, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins and New York Giants are expected to show serious interest in Golladay.

"Word around the league is the Dolphins are determined to add a No. 1 receiver in free agency," Beasley wrote Tuesday, "and they are expected to show considerable interest in Golladay once the legal-tampering period begins next week. One league source went so far as to predict he ends up either with the Dolphins or the Giants."

According to Over the Cap, Miami has roughly $24.3 million in cap space heading into the new league year. The Giants, meanwhile, will need to slash just under $8 million to get under the salary cap.

March 9: According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Lions have informed Golladay that he will not be tagged. This means the star receiver will be entering unrestricted free agency and likely be looked at as one of, if not the top options available at the position.

Feb 22: On the eve of the franchise-tag window opening up across the league, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that Golladay continues to be a prime candidate to be tagged. Rapoport notes that the Lions and their star receiver tried to work on an extension last year but it ultimately didn't happen. They'll try again this year, but if they cannot come to terms the tag is expected.