The Indianapolis Colts have parted ways with several notable players this offseason, including pass rusher Kwity Paye, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and linebacker Zaire Franklin. Cornerback Kenny Moore II could be next, as the veteran team captain and the Colts have mutually agreed to seek a trade, per ESPN.

Moore, who turns 31 in August, is entering the final year of a three-year, $30 million extension he signed in 2024. Moore carries a $13.1 million salary cap hit with a $9.5 million base salary, but has no guaranteed money remaining.

In 2025, Moore recorded 55 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, six passes defensed and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown, in 14 games played. It marked the first time since 2022 that Moore recorded fewer than three interceptions. Moore's best campaign came in 2021, when he recorded 102 tackles, 13 passes defensed and four interceptions, earning his lone Pro Bowl appearance.

Moore has played 132 career games over nine seasons in Indy. He has never suited up for another NFL team, although the New England Patriots did bring Moore in after he went undrafted out of Valdosta State in 2017. Moore was eventually cut, and he later described his four months in New England as a low point in his life. He became depressed and questioned if football was really for him.

"It just felt robotic," Moore said. "You don't want to do anything else but go home and go to sleep because tomorrow is about to be crazy. I really felt like I was in the military. Like, damn."

The Colts and then-head coach Chuck Pagano claimed Moore off waivers a day after he was cut, and he quickly found his footing in the league thanks to a more conducive situation.

If Moore were to be traded, his new team would acquire the $10 million remaining on his non-guaranteed deal, while the Colts would take on a $6.05 million dead-cap hit with $7 million in savings, per Spotrac.I